Bilawal Forms Legislative Committee For Parliamentary Affairs

Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024 | 10:20 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has formed a legislative committee for parliamentary affairs.

According to the statement issued by Bilawal House Media Cell, the legislative committee includes 7 members of parliament including senators and MNAs.

The committee members include Syed Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Farooq H. Naik, Shahada Hussain Awan, Shazia Murri, Tariq Shah Jamot and Barrister Zameer Ghamro.

