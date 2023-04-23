Bilawal forms tickets review committee for Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman and Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has constituted a six-member review committee for award of the party tickets in Punjab for the upcoming elections.

According to a release, issued by PPP Chairman's Political Secretary Jamil Soomro on Sunday, the committee consisted of Yusuf Raza Gilani, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Makhdoom Ahmad Mehmood, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Rana Farooq Saeed and Syed Hassan Murtaza.

PPP Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed said the party workers and leaders could submit their reservations to the party chairman, and those failing to get the party tickets could send their appeals to the review committee.

He said the committee had been constituted for ensuring transparency in tickets distribution. Appeals and reservations could be sent to the Chairman's Secretariat till April 25.