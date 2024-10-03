Bilawal Fulfilling Benazir's Unfinished Agenda, Says PPP Leader
Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza said on Thursday that party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was dedicated to realising the unfinished mission of his mother, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, with the supremacy of parliament being at the heart of her legacy.
In a sharp rebuke to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi's recent comments on Thursday, he said, "How can those who manipulated the Constitution during their government now claim to be its defenders?"
He said the Bhutto family's contributions to Pakistan’s constitutional history, stating, "Bilawal's grandfather, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, gave the nation a consensus Constitution, Bilawal's father, Asif Ali Zardari, restored it, and now Bilawal is striving for a new consensus constitutional amendment.
"
He said: "Bilawal knows well how loyal Shah Mehmood was to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. He asserted that Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s current plight was a result of his own actions. He praised Bilawal's relentless efforts for constitutional supremacy, expressing hope that these endeavors would soon culminate in a new consensus constitutional amendment for the country’s betterment.
