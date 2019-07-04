Bilawal gangs up with Panama Queen, becomes advocate of drug-smuggler: Murad Saeed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed while responding to Bilawal Bhutto's address at a public gathering in Mohmand Agency stated that Bilawal had ganged-up with the Panama Queen and became advocate of a drug-smuggler instead of being guilty over the crimes of his father.

According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Central Media Department, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed stated that people were expecting that the accidental PPP Chairman would condemn US for inflicting pain and miseries on the people of tribal areas. But to everyone's dismay the accidental Chairman chose to lie and beat around the bush, he added.

He said that Bilawal deliberately turned a blind eye to the fact that the incumbent PTI government had allocated Rs162billion for the development programme in the newly merged tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Commenting on the PPP chairman's criticism over IMF package Murad Saeed stated that PPP itself knocked the IMF's door six times in their subsequent terms yet the accidental chairman had the audacity to criticise others. "Accidental Chairman's father mortgaged the country to IMF and established unattainable records of loot and plunder," he continued.

Murad Saeed said that people of KP outshines others when it comes to political shrewdness and insight and the fate Zardari faced in elections is a lesson the accidental Chairman should learn.

Moreover the minister said that accidental chairman's father connived with Maulana, the biggest antagonist of FATA merger, to safeguard his ill-gotten wealth and nurture his vested political interests. He said that instead of embracing martyrs and their families, accidental Chairman chose to stand with the enemies of the armed forces.

"Accidental chairman's party has turned Sindh into hub of HIV-AIDS, Thar has become valley of death for the people and heaps of garbage in Karachi speaks volumes about PPP and its leadership's commitment towards masses", he remarked. Even a judge of the apex court, he said, tagged Sindh as the most corrupt province of the country.

Murad Saeed said that entire population of KP had been provided best health facilities through Sehat Insaf Card and they would not be fooled by fake promises and tall claims of politicians like the Accidental Chairman.

Reiterating the government's resolve he said that no relief will be given to looters, money launderers and drug-smugglers. From Khyber to Karachi, he said, elements that contaminated politics, government and economy will be held accountable. He categorically mentioned that intimidation of state institutions and blackmailing in the name of democracy will not be tolerated.