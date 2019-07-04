UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Gangs Up With Panama Queen, Becomes Advocate Of Drug-smuggler: Murad Saeed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 11:51 PM

Bilawal gangs up with Panama Queen, becomes advocate of drug-smuggler: Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed while responding to Bilawal Bhutto's address at a public gathering in Mohmand Agency stated that Bilawal had ganged-up with the Panama Queen and became advocate of a drug-smuggler instead of being guilty over the crimes of his father

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed while responding to Bilawal Bhutto's address at a public gathering in Mohmand Agency stated that Bilawal had ganged-up with the Panama Queen and became advocate of a drug-smuggler instead of being guilty over the crimes of his father.

According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Central Media Department, Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed stated that people were expecting that the accidental PPP Chairman would condemn US for inflicting pain and miseries on the people of tribal areas. But to everyone's dismay the accidental Chairman chose to lie and beat around the bush, he added.

He said that Bilawal deliberately turned a blind eye to the fact that the incumbent PTI government had allocated Rs162billion for the development programme in the newly merged tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Commenting on the PPP chairman's criticism over IMF package Murad Saeed stated that PPP itself knocked the IMF's door six times in their subsequent terms yet the accidental chairman had the audacity to criticise others. "Accidental Chairman's father mortgaged the country to IMF and established unattainable records of loot and plunder," he continued.

Murad Saeed said that people of KP outshines others when it comes to political shrewdness and insight and the fate Zardari faced in elections is a lesson the accidental Chairman should learn.

Moreover the minister said that accidental chairman's father connived with Maulana, the biggest antagonist of FATA merger, to safeguard his ill-gotten wealth and nurture his vested political interests. He said that instead of embracing martyrs and their families, accidental Chairman chose to stand with the enemies of the armed forces.

"Accidental chairman's party has turned Sindh into hub of HIV-AIDS, Thar has become valley of death for the people and heaps of garbage in Karachi speaks volumes about PPP and its leadership's commitment towards masses", he remarked. Even a judge of the apex court, he said, tagged Sindh as the most corrupt province of the country.

Murad Saeed said that entire population of KP had been provided best health facilities through Sehat Insaf Card and they would not be fooled by fake promises and tall claims of politicians like the Accidental Chairman.

Reiterating the government's resolve he said that no relief will be given to looters, money launderers and drug-smugglers. From Khyber to Karachi, he said, elements that contaminated politics, government and economy will be held accountable. He categorically mentioned that intimidation of state institutions and blackmailing in the name of democracy will not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed FATA Democracy Thar Panama Mohmand Agency Hub Money Media From Government Best Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler accepts condolences from RAK CP

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler receives condolence letter from Arme ..

1 hour ago

PFA seminar on "Select Healthy Food to Improve Eye ..

2 minutes ago

PTI effectively raises voice against corruption th ..

2 minutes ago

Climate change a matter of great importance: Chief ..

2 minutes ago

Deliveries of Russian S-400 Missile Systems to Tur ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.