Bilawal Greets All Communities Celebrating Nowruz
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 09:17 PM
Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended warm greetings and heartfelt congratulations to all communities celebrating the joyous occasion of Nowruz
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended warm greetings and heartfelt congratulations to all communities celebrating the joyous occasion of Nowruz.
Nowruz, the harbinger of the Persian New Year, is embraced by diverse cultures and communities worldwide, including a significant populace in Pakistan.
In a press release from the Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP chairman expressed that Nowruz embodies themes of renewal, hope, and unity.
“On this auspicious day, I extend heartfelt congratulations to all Pakistanis, including the esteemed Parsi community, who celebrate Nowruz with traditional fervor and joy,” he added.
Recognizing the Parsi community’s integral role in Pakistan’s diverse cultural landscape, he acknowledged their significant contributions to the nation’s social, economic, and cultural tapestry.
Bilawal Bhutto emphasized, “Let us harness the spirit of Nowruz to champion peace, unity, and cooperation, transcending boundaries and bridging divides. On behalf of the PPP, I extend heartfelt wishes for a joyous and blessed Nowruz to all.”
Recent Stories
Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for donors, staff
Vigil rally taken out in connection of International TB day in Larkana
Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money
Crackdown against profiteers intensified
PCB names team of HBL PSL 9 with Shadab Khan as captain
SMBR reviews proposed housing schemes in 20 districts
Two women killed in separate accidents
Young man shot dead in target killing
UN warns 'planet on the brink' after warmest decade on record
2200 profiteers imposed fine of Rs17.905 mln
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison
Dacoits loot cash, valuables worth Rs 1 million from shop
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for donors, staff3 minutes ago
-
Vigil rally taken out in connection of International TB day in Larkana3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money8 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against profiteers intensified8 minutes ago
-
Two women killed in separate accidents8 minutes ago
-
Young man shot dead in target killing15 minutes ago
-
2200 profiteers imposed fine of Rs17.905 mln15 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison15 minutes ago
-
Dacoits loot cash, valuables worth Rs 1 million from shop15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan: The land of dates29 minutes ago
-
Two proclaimed offenders held3 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on hoarders and profiteers in Bahawalnagar3 minutes ago