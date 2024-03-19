Open Menu

Bilawal Greets All Communities Celebrating Nowruz

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 09:17 PM

Bilawal greets all communities celebrating Nowruz

Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended warm greetings and heartfelt congratulations to all communities celebrating the joyous occasion of Nowruz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended warm greetings and heartfelt congratulations to all communities celebrating the joyous occasion of Nowruz.

Nowruz, the harbinger of the Persian New Year, is embraced by diverse cultures and communities worldwide, including a significant populace in Pakistan.

In a press release from the Media Cell Bilawal House, the PPP chairman expressed that Nowruz embodies themes of renewal, hope, and unity.

“On this auspicious day, I extend heartfelt congratulations to all Pakistanis, including the esteemed Parsi community, who celebrate Nowruz with traditional fervor and joy,” he added.

Recognizing the Parsi community’s integral role in Pakistan’s diverse cultural landscape, he acknowledged their significant contributions to the nation’s social, economic, and cultural tapestry.

Bilawal Bhutto emphasized, “Let us harness the spirit of Nowruz to champion peace, unity, and cooperation, transcending boundaries and bridging divides. On behalf of the PPP, I extend heartfelt wishes for a joyous and blessed Nowruz to all.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Media All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for do ..

Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for donors, staff

3 minutes ago
 Vigil rally taken out in connection of Internatio ..

Vigil rally taken out in connection of International TB day in Larkana

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money

Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money

8 minutes ago
 Crackdown against profiteers intensified

Crackdown against profiteers intensified

8 minutes ago
 PCB names team of HBL PSL 9 with Shadab Khan as ca ..

PCB names team of HBL PSL 9 with Shadab Khan as captain

25 minutes ago
 SMBR reviews proposed housing schemes in 20 distri ..

SMBR reviews proposed housing schemes in 20 districts

8 minutes ago
Two women killed in separate accidents

Two women killed in separate accidents

8 minutes ago
 Young man shot dead in target killing

Young man shot dead in target killing

15 minutes ago
 UN warns 'planet on the brink' after warmest decad ..

UN warns 'planet on the brink' after warmest decade on record

15 minutes ago
 2200 profiteers imposed fine of Rs17.905 mln

2200 profiteers imposed fine of Rs17.905 mln

15 minutes ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

15 minutes ago
 Dacoits loot cash, valuables worth Rs 1 million fr ..

Dacoits loot cash, valuables worth Rs 1 million from shop

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan