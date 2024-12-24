Open Menu

Bilawal Greets Christian Community On Christmas

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 06:21 PM

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended warm greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and around the world on the joyous occasion of Christmas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024)

In a message issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP said, “Christmas is a time of joy, compassion, and reflection. It reminds us of the values of love, peace, and harmony, which are universal and serve as a guiding light for all humanity. On this special day, I convey my warmest wishes to the Christian community and pray for their prosperity and happiness.”

Bilawal Bhutto emphasized that PPP has always upheld the principles of inclusivity and equal rights for all citizens, irrespective of their religion, ethnicity, or background.

“The PPP is committed to protecting the rights of minorities and fostering an environment of mutual respect and unity. We believe in a Pakistan where everyone has the freedom to celebrate their faith without fear or discrimination,” he stated.

He also paid tribute to the contributions of the Christian community in Pakistan, acknowledging their significant role in education, healthcare, and nation-building. “The Christian community has made invaluable contributions to our country’s development. Their dedication and patriotism are a source of pride for Pakistan,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto reiterated his resolve to continue the legacy of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in promoting religious harmony and safeguarding the rights of minority communities.

He concluded his message by encouraging the Pakistani Christian community to embrace the spirit of Christmas through acts of kindness, generosity, and hope. “Together, let us strive to build a Pakistan that embodies the true essence of tolerance and compassion,” he said.

