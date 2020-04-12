Bilawal greets Christian community on Easter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and the world over on the Easter being celebrated on Sunday In his message, the PPP Chairman said that this Easter was being celebrated while almost entire world was having a lockdown to prevent coronoavirus from ravaging the human population.

Bilawal Bhutto appealed the Christian community in Pakistan to hold prayers from their homes for elimination of coronavirus from the world, and for peace and prosperity.

He exhorted the people to observe and strictly follow the lockdown conditions announced by the government during performance of religious prayers to check the spread of the contagious virus.