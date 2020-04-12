UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Greets Christian Community On Easter

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 03:50 PM

Bilawal greets Christian community on Easter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended greetings to the Christian community in Pakistan and the world over on the Easter being celebrated on Sunday In his message, the PPP Chairman said that this Easter was being celebrated while almost entire world was having a lockdown to prevent coronoavirus from ravaging the human population.

Bilawal Bhutto appealed the Christian community in Pakistan to hold prayers from their homes for elimination of coronavirus from the world, and for peace and prosperity.

He exhorted the people to observe and strictly follow the lockdown conditions announced by the government during performance of religious prayers to check the spread of the contagious virus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari World Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Christian From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 80 new coronavirus cases, total at ..

41 minutes ago

Japanese firm, university develop COVID-19 rapid g ..

41 minutes ago

Courts&#039; construction works in Madinat Zayed, ..

1 hour ago

Thailand confirms 33 new coronavirus infections, t ..

2 hours ago

Customs transactions in Dubai skyrocket 60% to 4m ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports over 2,000 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.