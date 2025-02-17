Bilawal greets devotees on annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended his heartiest greetings to the devotees on the annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

He said that Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s message of love, peace, and harmony continues to illuminate hearts and guide humanity.

He emphasized that Sufism remains a beacon of hope against extremism and intolerance.

He urged the people to follow the great saint’s teachings of unity and compassion and prayed for the prosperity and peace in Pakistan as well as in the whole world.