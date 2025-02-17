Open Menu

Bilawal Greets Devotees On Annual Urs Of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Bilawal greets devotees on annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended his heartiest greetings to the devotees on the annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

He said that Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s message of love, peace, and harmony continues to illuminate hearts and guide humanity.

He emphasized that Sufism remains a beacon of hope against extremism and intolerance.

He urged the people to follow the great saint’s teachings of unity and compassion and prayed for the prosperity and peace in Pakistan as well as in the whole world.

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures first place at Figue ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG secures first place at Figueira Champions Classic

41 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd sessio ..

Saif bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to 42nd session of Council of Arab Interior ..

1 hour ago
 ‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to st ..

‘UAE-France High-Level Business Council’ to strengthen economic, investment ..

1 hour ago
 GPSSA participates in civil retirement systems sem ..

GPSSA participates in civil retirement systems seminar in Kuwait

1 hour ago
 Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 202 ..

Rostec showcases 200 military products at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three ..

NEPRA officials increase own salaries up to three times without cabinet approval

3 hours ago
DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in U ..

DPM/FM Dar arrives in New York to participate in UNSC meeting

3 hours ago
 'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK

'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK

4 hours ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago
 Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October- ..

Japan's GDP grows annualised real 2.8% in October-December period

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Kosovo on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan