Bilawal greets Hindu community on Diwali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warmly extended his heartiest greetings to the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

This festival of lights reflects the universal principles of unity, peace, and goodwill that enrich Pakistan’s diverse cultural heritage.

In a message issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he extended his congratulations and best wishes, acknowledging the valuable contributions of the Hindu and scheduled Castes community to Pakistan’s society.

“Diwali celebrates the triumph of light over darkness and symbolizes commitment to harmony, respect, and understanding among all communities,” he remarked.

Bilawal Bhutto further emphasized his party’s steadfast dedication to upholding the rights of all religious minorities in Pakistan, ensuring they can celebrate their traditions freely and with dignity.

“The values Diwali represents hope, strength, and compassion that are principles we must uphold as we strive for a progressive and inclusive Pakistan,” he stated.

He reaffirmed PPP’s pledge to foster an environment where every citizen, regardless of faith, can thrive in a spirit of mutual respect and unity.