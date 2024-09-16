Bilawal Greets Nation On Eid Milad-un-Nabi
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2024 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended heartiest greetings to the entire nation on the blessed occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).
In a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he remarked that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) came as a beacon of mercy for all of humanity, and every aspect of his life serves as a guiding light for us.
He emphasized that the message of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) transcends time, place, and borders, offering wisdom and guidance for all generations and communities.
Bilawal Bhutto urged the nation to work towards building a society grounded in the teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), one where peace, tolerance, and brotherhood prevail.
“We must follow the example of our beloved Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) by striving to bring ease and comfort to the lives of others,” he said.
He concluded by encouraging everyone to embody the values of compassion and kindness that the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) stood for, in both personal and collective efforts.
APP/sra-tmg
Recent Stories
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC, CPO review arrangements of Eid Milad un Nabi procession route2 minutes ago
-
PHC to organise awareness seminar on dengue treatment12 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Zaireen attending Urs of Khawaja Allauddin Sabir in India12 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting of cabinet committee on law, order12 minutes ago
-
Several injured in Lasbela coaches collision22 minutes ago
-
36 new dengue cases reported in last 24 hours22 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held, over 10kg narcotics recovered31 minutes ago
-
CM launches Children's Heart Surgery Programme42 minutes ago
-
CCPO for ensuring foolproof security for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations42 minutes ago
-
SAU achieves accreditation for 9 departments from NAEAC1 hour ago
-
Advisor directs immediate anti-dengue fumigation in hotspots1 hour ago
-
Partial eclipse of moon on Sept. 181 hour ago