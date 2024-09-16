Bilawal Greets Nation On Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2024 | 10:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended heartiest greetings to the entire nation on the blessed occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).
The PPP Chairman remarked that the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) came as a beacon of mercy for all of humanity, and every aspect of his life serves as a guiding light for us.
He emphasized that the message of the Prophet (PBUH) transcends time, place, and borders, offering wisdom and guidance for all generations and communities.
The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the nation to work towards building a society grounded in the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), where peace, tolerance, and brotherhood prevail. "We must follow the example of our beloved Prophet (PBUH) by striving to bring ease and comfort to the lives of others," he said.
He concluded by encouraging everyone to embody the values of compassion and kindness that the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) stood for, in both personal and collective efforts.
