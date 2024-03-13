Open Menu

Bilawal Greets Nation On Punjab Culture Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2024 | 09:46 PM

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended his warmest greetings to the nation, especially to the proud sons and daughters of Punjab, on the auspicious occasion of Punjab Culture Day, which will be observed on March 14

According to the press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, he said that the culture of Punjab is a vibrant symphony of colors, flavors, and melodies that resonate across the ‘Land of Five Rivers’.

”I commend the people of Punjab, renowned throughout history for their hard work, bravery, and generosity.

Today, let us collectively reaffirm our commitment to preserving and promoting the rich heritage of Punjab,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the Punjabi culture, alongside the diverse cultures of other regions within Pakistan, collectively forms the living, breathing essence of our national identity, transcending mere customs and rituals.

”Let us cherish and nurture the diversity that defines us as a nation, and let us continue to embrace the cultural tapestry that binds us together as one,” he urged.

