Bilawal Griefs Over Death Of Young Journalist Nadir Hassan

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of young journlaist Nadir Hassan.

In a condolence message, he said that the late Nadir Hassan was a talented journalist. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

