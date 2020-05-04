Bilawal griefs over death of young journalist Nadir Hassan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of young journlaist Nadir Hassan.

In a condolence message, he said that the late Nadir Hassan was a talented journalist. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.