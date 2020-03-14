UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Grieved At Dr Mubashar's Demise

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 04:00 PM

Bilawal grieved at Dr Mubashar's demise

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his deep sense of grief over the demise of Dr Mubashar Hassan, senior PPP member and team member of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that it was a great intellectual loss for the nation as the late was a prominent voice of left wing of the society.

Paying tribute to Dr Mubashar Hassan, he said that services of the late politicianfor democracy would be remembered forever.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Democracy Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Islamabad United will take on Karachi Kings today

11 minutes ago

DCT-Abu Dhabi announces temporary closure of main ..

32 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat beams after recording interview to B ..

35 minutes ago

Marriyum Aurangzeb criticizes PM Khan over smuggli ..

1 hour ago

Separate Secretariatwill start functioning in Sout ..

1 hour ago

25 soldiers killed in Libya

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.