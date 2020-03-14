LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his deep sense of grief over the demise of Dr Mubashar Hassan, senior PPP member and team member of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that it was a great intellectual loss for the nation as the late was a prominent voice of left wing of the society.

Paying tribute to Dr Mubashar Hassan, he said that services of the late politicianfor democracy would be remembered forever.