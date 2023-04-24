UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Grieved Over Demise Of Sasoli's Mother

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Bilawal grieved over demise of Sasoli's mother

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan People's Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his grief and sympathy with the former PPP district Quetta president Abdul Qadir Sasoli on the demise of his mother.

According to a statement on Monday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the entire party was equally grieved by the demise of Sasoli's mother.

He also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family.

