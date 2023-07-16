Bilawal grieved over loss of lives in Karakoram highway bus incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a Karakoram highway bus incident here on Sunday.

He said, 'I am saddened to hear the news about the incident of a tourist bus.'He condoled with the bereaved families of bus passengers, who lost their lives in the incident.

Bilawal also prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons and stressed the need for preparing a strategy to avert such incidents in the future.