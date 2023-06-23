Bilawal grieved over loss of lives in Titanic submarine incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the Titanic submarine incident.

The minister, in a statement, sympathized with the bereaved families of Pakistani nationals Shahzad Daud and Suleman Daud as well as three foreign nationals, who were aboard the submarine.

He said, "Everyone is saddened over the incident."He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in peace and grant courage to their bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.