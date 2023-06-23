Open Menu

Bilawal Grieved Over Loss Of Lives In Titanic Submarine Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Bilawal grieved over loss of lives in Titanic submarine incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the Titanic submarine incident.

The minister, in a statement, sympathized with the bereaved families of Pakistani nationals Shahzad Daud and Suleman Daud as well as three foreign nationals, who were aboard the submarine.

He said, "Everyone is saddened over the incident."He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in peace and grant courage to their bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Recent Stories

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab gov ..

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab govt submits report on May 9 vand ..

20 minutes ago
 Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resou ..

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting, affirms ..

50 minutes ago
 GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and ..

GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling innovations, metaverse magic

51 minutes ago
 New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolution ..

New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolutionise combat sports

1 hour ago
 PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

2 hours ago
Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

3 hours ago
 Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

3 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

4 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s Entrepreneurial Leaders

4 hours ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan