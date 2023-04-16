Bilawal grieved over sad demise of Mufti Abdul Shakoor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor in a road accident.

He condoled with the bereaved family members of the deceased, according to a condolence message issued here late Sunday night.

He also prayed for the higher place of the deceased in Jannah.