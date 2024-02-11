Bilawal Grieves Condemns Firing Incident In Larkana
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has strongly condemned the firing incident in Larkana district and expressed grief over the killings of six people, including an ASI of Mahotta police station.
He has demanded that the culprits involved in the incident be brought to justice.
"My heart goes out to the families of all the deceased, including the martyred ASI, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the DSP and others who were injured in the incident," he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar on mental health held at IUB4 minutes ago
-
Institutions praised for transparent, peaceful elections15 minutes ago
-
Two people killed in firing incident in Peshawar25 minutes ago
-
State media made special arrangements for elections coverage in Sargodha25 minutes ago
-
Free camp for hearing loss to be organized on 17 Feb34 minutes ago
-
DPO lauds police for foolproof security34 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city34 minutes ago
-
MQM delegation meets PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif35 minutes ago
-
Female teachers express annoyance over unpaid remuneration, lack of facilities for exam duties44 minutes ago
-
Six people including an ASI killed in firing between two groups in Larkana1 hour ago
-
Man burns alive as fire erupted due to gas heater1 hour ago
-
PTI in habit of not accepting its defeat: Azma Bukhari1 hour ago