Bilawal grieves condemns firing incident in Larkana

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has strongly condemned the firing incident in Larkana district and expressed grief over the killings of six people, including an ASI of Mahotta police station.

He has demanded that the culprits involved in the incident be brought to justice.

"My heart goes out to the families of all the deceased, including the martyred ASI, and I pray for the speedy recovery of the DSP and others who were injured in the incident," he added.