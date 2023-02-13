Bilawal grieves death of famous artist Zia Mohyeddin

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of famous artist and orator Zia Mohyeddin.

He said, 'Saddened to learn about the death of Zia Mohyeddin.

' Bilawal said that the death of Zia Mohyeddin was no less than a tragedy for the world of art. He said that Zia Mohyeddin would be remembered for his evergreen services to the art.

He also prayed for his higher place in Jannah.