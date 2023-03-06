UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Grieves Death Of Legendary Actor Mohammed Qavi

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Bilawal grieves death of legendary actor Mohammed Qavi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday expressed his grief over the death of legendary actor Mohammed Qavi, who according to reports passed away in Canada.

He said that a chapter of the art ended due to the death of Mohammed Qavi.

The PPP chairman said that the deceased would always be remembered for his services to the field of art, drama and films.

He also prayed for the departed soul and condoled with the bereaved family.

