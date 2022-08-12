Bilawal grieves demise of former PTV Director News

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former ptv's Director news Rifat Nazeer.

Bilawal also said that his heart goes out to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

The Foreign Minister acknowledged the deceased grip over regional and international affairs during her journalistic career.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.