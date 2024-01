(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) The Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of famous columnist Anita Shah here on Sunday

He said that the deceased was considered with respect and honour in the social fabric of the society.

He condoled with the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul.