Bilawal Grieves Over Death Of Asfandyar Wali's Wife

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Bilawal grieves over death of Asfandyar Wali's wife

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Chairman, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of Asfandiar Wali's wife and mother of Amil Wali Khan.

In a condolence message issued from Bilawal House on Monday, he offered condolences to Isfandiar Wali Khan and Amil Wali Khan.

He prayed to Almighty to rest the departed soul and grant courage to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

