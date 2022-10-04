KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of PPP leader and former MNA Belum Hasnain Kharal's brother Yasir Khan Khakwani, here on Tuesday.

The PPP chairman condoled with Belum Kharal and showed his sympathies.

He said that the party and leadership of PPP was with her in this hour of sorrow.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.