Bilawal grieves over death of Dr. Seemin Jamali

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of the former executive director of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Dr Seemin Jamali.

He condoled with the bereaved family members.

He said that Dr Seemin Jamali was a hardworking officer and her death created a vacuum in the field of health.

Bilawal also lauded her services during the Covid-19 time.

He prayed for her departed soul.