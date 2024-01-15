Bilawal grieves over death of famous Sindhi actor Mir Mohammed Lakho

The Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of famous Sindhi actor Mir Muhammad Lakho

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of famous Sindhi actor Mir Muhammad Lakho.

He said that the deceased was used to perform every role in Sindhi dramas with hard work.

Bilawal said that the late Mir Muhammad was a great actor.

He condoled with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.