Bilawal grieves over death of federal religious affairs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor in a road accident.

He condoled with the bereaved family members of the deceased, according to a condolence message issued here late Sunday night.

He also prayed for the higher place of the deceased in Jannah.