Bilawal grieves over death of Hassan Mansoor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief over the death of senior journalist Hasan Mansoor.

He paid tribute to the services of late Hasan Mansoor in the field of journalism, saying, he was a brave, impartial and staunch journalist.

In a statement, the PPP Chairman said Hasan Mansoor was one of the leading credits of English journalism in Pakistan.

He was one of the journalists who advocated for democracy and revealed the truth, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari added.

Bilawal expressed condolences to the journalist community in the country and the bereaved family of late Hasan Mansoor.

He prayed the Almighty to rest the departed in highest abode in Heaven and grant courage to the bereaved family for patience.