Bilawal grieves over death of Journalist Nasrullah Gadani

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the sudden death of Mirpur Mathilo journalist Nasrullah Gadani.

He hoped that culprits involved in the attack on Nasrullah Gadani Shaheed will soon be brought to justice.

Bilawal said that the services and sacrifice of Nasrullah Gadani Shaheed for the field of journalism will never be forgotten.

He said that PPP fully believed in the freedom of expression and freedom of the press. He said that PPP-led Sindh government was following the zero tolerance policy on crimes against journalists. He directed the Sindh Home Department and Information Department to take measures for the protection and welfare of journalists in Sindh.