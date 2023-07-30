KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Akram Abid's brother here on Sunday.

According to a Spokesman for Bilawal House, the PPP chairman prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.