KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :PPP chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of journalist Ghulam Akber Jaffery's mother here on Friday.

He said that the death of a mother was a big vacuum, which could never be filled.

Bilawal said that his heart went out to the bereaved family of the journalist.

He also prayed for the higher place of the deceased in Jannah.