KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Tauqeer Shah's mother.

He condoled with Dr. Tauqeer Shah and expressed his sympathies. PPP chairman said, 'Mother's relation is the greatest one in the universe.'He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.