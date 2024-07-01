Open Menu

Bilawal Grieves Over Death Of Policemen In Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 01, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Bilawal grieves over death of policemen in accident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of four policemen in an accident to a police mobile in Kashmore-Kandhkot district.

He said, 'I am saddened to hear the news of the death of 4 policemen in the accident in Ghoshpur.

'

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this loss.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured policemen.

He asked the authorities concerned to take steps to ensure prevention of such accidents.

