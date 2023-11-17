Open Menu

Bilawal Grieves Over Death Of PPP Leader

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Bilawal grieves over death of PPP leader

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of PPP President Jahanzeb Khan Advocate in Tehsil Mardan.

He said that late Jehanzeb Khan propagated the ideology of Bhuttoism throughout his life.

Bilawal said that the deceased political struggle would never be forgotten.

He also offered fateha for the departed soul and prayed for his higher place in Jannah.

