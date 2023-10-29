Open Menu

Bilawal Grieves Over Death Of Prof. Shahida Qazi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Bilawal grieves over death of Prof. Shahida Qazi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of Professor Shahida Qazi.

In a condolence message here, he said that late Shahida Qazi played an important role in eradicating gender discrimination in Pakistani journalism.

He said that the deceased had valuable services in the field of teaching.

Bilawal said that being the first woman reporter of Pakistan, the late Qazi opened doors for the woman in the field of journalism.

He prayed for her higher place in Jannah and patience for the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Women Sunday Family Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to ..

UAE signs Cooperation Agreement with Indonesia to build Cardiology Hospital in S ..

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives students from Jagiellonian ..

Sharjah Ruler receives students from Jagiellonian University in Poland

36 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kaza ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kazakhstan over victims of the min ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA taps power of sustainability to keep up with ..

DEWA taps power of sustainability to keep up with surging demand projections for ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Repu ..

UAE leaders congratulate Turkish President on Republic Day

1 hour ago
 GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Gu ..

GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau

2 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT&#039;s graduation

Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT&#039;s graduation

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Champio ..

Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi Golf Club

15 hours ago
 Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: ag ..

Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: agencies

16 hours ago
 Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan