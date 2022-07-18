Bilawal grieves over death of renowned German scholar, Professor Dr. Michael Jansen

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned German scholar and archaeologist Professor Dr. Michael Jansen

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of renowned German scholar and archaeologist Professor Dr. Michael Jansen.

In a condolence message here on Monday, the PPP Chairman said "Dr. Michael Jansen plays pivotal role in the preservation of Mohan Jo Daro as a global heritage and his lifelong scholarly research into the Indus valley civilization ruins shall remain as a magnificent treasure to further explore the World Heritage Site layer by layer for future archaeologists.

"Bilawal Bhutto Zardari eulogized the services of Dr. Michael Jansen in the field of archaeological research and said "People of Pakistan will also remember him with great respect and reverences as an scholar who helping in unfolding the buried history and heritage of Indus valley."He condoled the death of Dr. Michael Jansen with his family, friends, fans and students and prayed for heavenly abode to the departed soul.