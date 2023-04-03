KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of Senator Moula Bux Chandio's brother here on Monday.

He said that the leadership of Pakistan People's Party and PPP workers were deeply grieved over the death and sympathized with the Senator.

He also prayed for the deceased higher place in Jannah.