Bilawal Grieves Over Death Of Tourists In Murree

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Bilawal grieves over death of tourists in Murree

Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of tourists in Murree

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of tourists in Murree.

The tourists, marooned in the snowfall in Murree and lost their lives due to severe cold weather.

Bilawal said that the whole nation was mourning the incident of Murree. He said that it would have been better if severe weather conditions were shared with the tourists.

He asked the Murree administration to take immediate steps for the assistance of the stranded tourists. He said that his heart went out to the bereaved families.

