Bilawal Grieves Over Deaths Of Miners In Gas, Labourers In Firing Incidents

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2024 | 03:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the deaths of miners and labourers in two separate incidents of gas leakage and firing in Balochistan.

He expressed his regret over the gas in a mine in Sanjadi and the deaths in the firing incident in Dhaka.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families.

He showed his concern over the daily accidents and deaths in the mining sector.

He further said that the killing of two laborers as a result of firing in Dakha was condemnable and said that the culprits should be arrested immediately.

The government of Balochistan should ensure the implementation of laws in the mining sector and the protection of miners, he said adding that Pakistan People's Party was the representative party of workers across the country and committed to protecting the rights and welfare of workers.

