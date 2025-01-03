(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of the wife of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians General Secretary Nayyar Hussain Bukhari , here on Friday.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his condolences and sympathy with Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on the death of his wife.

He prayed for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

He also prayed for the higher ranks in Jannah.