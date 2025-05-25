Open Menu

Bilawal Grieves Over Loss Of Lives Due To Torrential Rains In Punjab, Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Bilawal grieves over loss of lives due to torrential rains in Punjab, Islamabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and damage to property caused by torrential rains in various areas of Islamabad and Punjab.

He extended heartfelt condolences to the families in Punjab, who lost their loved ones in rain-related incidents. He also expressed solidarity with those, whose homes and properties were damaged by the storm and heavy rainfall.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the Punjab government and relevant authorities to deploy all available resources to ensure equitable and effective relief efforts in the rain-affected areas.

He stressed the need for a comprehensive strategy to compensate citizens for the losses caused by the downpour.

He further called for the immediate restoration of electricity and the swift drainage of water from low-lying areas.

He said that Pakistan is increasingly grappling with unpredictable and extreme weather patterns as a consequence of climate change.

While directing PPP Punjab office-bearers and workers, Bilawal called on all party members to come forward and play an active role in the ongoing relief efforts.

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on governme ..

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..

40 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards

40 minutes ago
 Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on ..

Expo Khor Fakkan set to host 4th Mango Festival on June 27

41 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Canc ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens Mediclinic Hospitals Cancer Centres Annual Congress in ..

1 hour ago
 Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by ..

Life Endowment campaign raises AED 115 million by 33,000 contributors in one wee ..

2 hours ago
 Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future S ..

Forbes Middle East launches 'Building the Future Summit' in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement ..

RTA completes 70% of Umm Suqeim Street Improvement Project

2 hours ago
 Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on ..

Faya Palaeolandscape advances in its nomination on UNESCO List

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed issues Decision on Financial Audit Authority’s Central Vi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jits ..

UAE wins seven medals on day one of Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Jordan

2 hours ago
 TBHF announces AED 7 million worth of 3 projects i ..

TBHF announces AED 7 million worth of 3 projects in Zanzibar

2 hours ago
 Ajman CP visits UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka

Ajman CP visits UAE Pavilion at Expo Osaka

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan