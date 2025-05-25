Bilawal Grieves Over Loss Of Lives Due To Torrential Rains In Punjab, Islamabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2025 | 06:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) The Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the loss of lives and damage to property caused by torrential rains in various areas of Islamabad and Punjab.
He extended heartfelt condolences to the families in Punjab, who lost their loved ones in rain-related incidents. He also expressed solidarity with those, whose homes and properties were damaged by the storm and heavy rainfall.
The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari urged the Punjab government and relevant authorities to deploy all available resources to ensure equitable and effective relief efforts in the rain-affected areas.
He stressed the need for a comprehensive strategy to compensate citizens for the losses caused by the downpour.
He further called for the immediate restoration of electricity and the swift drainage of water from low-lying areas.
He said that Pakistan is increasingly grappling with unpredictable and extreme weather patterns as a consequence of climate change.
While directing PPP Punjab office-bearers and workers, Bilawal called on all party members to come forward and play an active role in the ongoing relief efforts.
