Bilawal grieves over loss of lives in bus mishap

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister (FM) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a bus accident near Manjhand while going from Hyderabad to Sehwan.

He said, "I am saddened by this painful accident." Bilawal said that his heart went out to the bereaved families in this hour of need.

He said, "An investigation in that regard has begun to find out the actual causes of the accident."