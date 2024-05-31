Open Menu

Bilawal Grieves Over Loss Of Lives In Gas Cylinder Explosion In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Bilawal grieves over loss of lives in gas cylinder explosion in Hyderabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in gas cylinder explosion in Hyderabad.

He said, 'I am saddened to hear the news of the loss of precious lives including children in the accident.'

Bilawal said, 'I am sure that no effort will be spared for the better treatment of the injured.

'

He said that the concerned authorities should investigate the matter, if the incident indicated any criminal negligence then those responsible should be brought to justice.

He said that effective steps should be taken to prevent such accidents in the future.

The PPP Chairman expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of those, who burnt.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Hyderabad Criminals Gas Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accou ..

Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..

30 minutes ago
 Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against En ..

Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England

51 minutes ago
 Former US President Donald Trump convicted in frau ..

Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024

6 hours ago
 HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to ..

HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments

15 hours ago
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply ..

Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer

15 hours ago
 First women-led home appliances workshop opens in ..

First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan

15 hours ago
 Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not b ..

Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..

15 hours ago
 Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corri ..

Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor

15 hours ago
 Training vital for positive use of technology: Sha ..

Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima

15 hours ago
 Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke

Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan