Bilawal grieves over loss of lives in gas cylinder explosion in Hyderabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in gas cylinder explosion in Hyderabad.

He said, 'I am saddened to hear the news of the loss of precious lives including children in the accident.'

Bilawal said, 'I am sure that no effort will be spared for the better treatment of the injured.

'

He said that the concerned authorities should investigate the matter, if the incident indicated any criminal negligence then those responsible should be brought to justice.

He said that effective steps should be taken to prevent such accidents in the future.

The PPP Chairman expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of those, who burnt.