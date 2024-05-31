Bilawal Grieves Over Loss Of Lives In Gas Cylinder Explosion In Hyderabad
Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 02:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in gas cylinder explosion in Hyderabad.
He said, 'I am saddened to hear the news of the loss of precious lives including children in the accident.'
Bilawal said, 'I am sure that no effort will be spared for the better treatment of the injured.
'
He said that the concerned authorities should investigate the matter, if the incident indicated any criminal negligence then those responsible should be brought to justice.
He said that effective steps should be taken to prevent such accidents in the future.
The PPP Chairman expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of those, who burnt.
Recent Stories
Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..
Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England
Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima
Pineapple---a best source to fight heatstroke
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAJK Staff Associations sound alarm over reduced HEC budget5 minutes ago
-
Pineapple- best source to fight heatstroke5 minutes ago
-
Relocation of offices at South Punjab Secretariat complex begins5 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 279,900 cusecs water5 minutes ago
-
FFC lays foundation stone for water filtration plant in Rahim Yar Khan6 minutes ago
-
All resources to utilize to eradicate polio: DC Sukkur6 minutes ago
-
ICT cracks down in Tarnol against traffic violations6 minutes ago
-
PNCA announces Summer Art Camp for kids and students6 minutes ago
-
Nine drug peddlers, bootleggers netted with 10 kg charras, 270 liters liquor6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Hydro Union urges govt the significant disparity in salaries15 minutes ago
-
Workshop on ‘Bio Safety and Bio Security’ held15 minutes ago
-
Seven profiteers held16 minutes ago