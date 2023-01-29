UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Grieves Over Loss Of Lives In Lasbela Bus Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Bilawal grieves over loss of lives in Lasbela bus crash

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday expressed his heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a tragic accident in Lasbela area of Balochistan.

In a condolence message, Bilawal Bhutto expressed sympathy with bereaved families and prayed to Allah Almighty for the high ranks of the departed souls.

He said that the entire country was saddened over the tragic accident in which a passenger bus plunged into a ravine and caught fire on Sunday morning, resulting deaths of at least 40 people including children and women.

Bilawal said that an investigation should be carried out to ascertain its facts to avoid any such accident in the future.

