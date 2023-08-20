Open Menu

Bilawal Grieves Over Loss Of Lives In Road Mishap

Published August 20, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in a motorway bus accident near Bhatiyan, Rawalpindi, here Sunday.

He said, "I am shocked to hear the news of the tragic accident.

" Bilawal said that his heart went out to the bereaved families, who had lost their loved ones in the accident.

He said that the best medical treatment should be ensured for the injured and prayed for their speedy recovery.

The PPP chairman said that an investigation should be conducted to ascertain the causes of the accident.

He said that the government should play an active role to prevent such accidents in the future.

