Bilawal grieves over loss of lives in Shangla landslide incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives of children in cricket Ground landslide incident in Shangla, here on Friday.

He said, 'The news of innocent lives loss shook my heart.

' The PPP chairman sympathized with bereaved families of those, who lost their children in the incident.

Bilawal said that rescue teams were making all-out efforts to pull the dead bodies and injured out of the debris.

He hoped that the injured children would be provided with best medical treatment.

He directed PPP workers to help the rescue teams and sympathize with the bereaved families.