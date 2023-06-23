Bilawal grieves over loss of lives in 'Titan Submarine incident'

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives 'Titan Submarine incident', here on Friday.

He sympathized with the bereaved families of Pakistani nationals Shahzad Daud and Suleman Daud as well as the other deceased persons.

He said, "Everyone is saddened over the incident."He prayed to Allah almighty to rest the departed souls in peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.