Open Menu

Bilawal Grieves Over Loss Of Lives In 'Titan Submarine Incident'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Bilawal grieves over loss of lives in 'Titan Submarine incident'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives 'Titan Submarine incident', here on Friday.

He sympathized with the bereaved families of Pakistani nationals Shahzad Daud and Suleman Daud as well as the other deceased persons.

He said, "Everyone is saddened over the incident."He prayed to Allah almighty to rest the departed souls in peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

4 minutes ago
 UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

UAE-Belarus Joint Committee holds sixth meeting

6 minutes ago
 vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mo ..

Vivo Becomes the Official Exclusive Supplier of Mobile Phones for the 19th Asian ..

11 minutes ago
 PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellb ..

PITB HR Wing organizes awareness session for wellbeing of its female staff

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy engages with over 50 tech companies at GITEX Af ..

51 minutes ago
Biden, Modi jointly ask Pakistan to curb 'cross-bo ..

Biden, Modi jointly ask Pakistan to curb 'cross-border terrorism'

1 hour ago
 Dubai South Properties launches South Bay Phase 3

Dubai South Properties launches South Bay Phase 3

2 hours ago
 National Human Rights Institution explores enhanci ..

National Human Rights Institution explores enhancing cooperation with Bahraini c ..

2 hours ago
 FM will undertake two-day official visit to Japan ..

FM will undertake two-day official visit to Japan from July 2

2 hours ago
 Titanic sub tragedy: Pakistan expresses condolence ..

Titanic sub tragedy: Pakistan expresses condolences to Dawood family

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan