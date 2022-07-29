UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Grieves Over Losses In Balochistan, Other Parts Of Country In Rain-related Incidents

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Bilawal grieves over losses in Balochistan, other parts of country in rain-related incidents

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed grief over the huge loss of life and property due to the unusual heavy rains across the country, particularly in Balochistan, and has urged the officials concerned to ensure all possible assistance to the flood affectees.

In a statement issued from Media Cell Bilawal House here on Friday, the Chairman PPP said that abnormal monsoon rainfall in different parts of the country, including Balochistan, led to flood-like situations disrupting normal life.

"The rain-affected citizens of Balochistan and other parts of the country will not be left alone in this difficult time," he vowed.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that providing relief to affectees, ensuring rehabilitation of rain-hit areas and combating climate change were among his priorities. He further said that this was not the time for political point-scoring, but for standing with the rain-affected countrymen.

He has issued instructions to the party office-bearers and workers to actively participate in the ongoing relief and rescue activities across the country.

