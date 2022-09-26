UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Grieves Over Martyrdom Of Army Officials In Helicopter Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Bilawal grieves over martyrdom of Army officials in helicopter incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :PPP chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Army officials in an Army helicopter incident in Harnai.

He paid tributes to martyred Major Mohammed Munib Afzal and Major Khurrum Shahzad, who lost their lives in the incident.

He also paid tributes to martyred Naik Jalil, martyred Subaidar Abdul Wahid, martyred Sepoy Mohammad Imran and martyred Sepoy Shoaib. PPP chairman also condoled with the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Army Harnai Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

GCU draws ire for hosting Imran Khan amid prevaili ..

GCU draws ire for hosting Imran Khan amid prevailing political situation

24 minutes ago
 Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

Rupee makes quick recovery against US dollar

47 minutes ago
 Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aur ..

Reham Khan regrets over harassment of Marriyum Aurangzeb in London

58 minutes ago
 Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

Bilawal arrives in Washington on four-day visit

2 hours ago
 Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM h ..

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

5 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as f ..

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.