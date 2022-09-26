Bilawal grieves over martyrdom of Army officials in helicopter incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :PPP chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of Army officials in an Army helicopter incident in Harnai.

He paid tributes to martyred Major Mohammed Munib Afzal and Major Khurrum Shahzad, who lost their lives in the incident.

He also paid tributes to martyred Naik Jalil, martyred Subaidar Abdul Wahid, martyred Sepoy Mohammad Imran and martyred Sepoy Shoaib. PPP chairman also condoled with the bereaved families.